Grammy Awards 2022 Full List of Winners Live, Grammy Awards Live Coverage, Grammy Awards 2022 Live Stream Online in India Updates

Initially, the ceremony was scheduled for January 31st but like a lot of major events, the Omicron variant of the coronavirus and resulting spike in Covid-19 cases ensured the event had to be delayed. Unlike other awards, Grammys are usually fairly predictable, except for this year.

Every year, the Grammys honour musical artistes, compositions and albums. They have been held every year since 1959. This year, the number of categories had been bumped to 86, which was more than last year’s 84 categories.

Going in, Jon Batiste is the frontrunner with most nominations, 11 to be precise. Following Batiste were Doja Cat, H.E.R., and Justin Bieber, each of whom had eight nominations.