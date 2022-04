The 2022 Grammy Awards ceremony took place this Sunday evening in the United States. The big winners are jazzman John Battist, duo Silk Sonic and singer Olivia Rodrigo.

Olivia Rodrigo and all her awards of the evening. (@belga image)

Jack-of-all-trades jazzman John Batiste topped the 64th edition of the Grammy Awards, held Sunday in Las Vegas, with five trophies, including Album of the Year.

Retro Project Silk Sonic, opposite Bruno Mars and Anderson .Pak, won a total of four awards, including the coveted Song of the Year and Recording of the Year trophies, while…