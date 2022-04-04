Grammy Awards 2022: Maria Becerra Had This Admirable Presentation With Jay Balvin

night of Award Grammy Leaves an infinity of postcards that remain in the memory of the audience. Some prizes are given out during the ceremony but there are many shows, some surprising, others explosive. In this sense, the starring number Marie Becerra Without a doubt, it was one of the most important evenings for the general public and especially for his Argentine fans.

In one of the opening segments of the Grammys, Becerra shared the stage with the popular Jay Balvin, and the two said, “Then what else?” performed the song, a piece they did in collaboration and whose video on YouTube currently has over 450 million views. People are at his feet…