Grammy Awards 2022: Our picks, our predictions

Sunday through Monday night will be the 64th ceremony of the Grammy Awards, the Victories of American Music. Who will win ?

Olivia Rodrigo, Billie Eilish 2022 – Belgium

We are not going to lie to each other, many will be stunned to read what will happen next. We would say that, of course, Americans and us, it’s not really the same culture. However, these are actually the hits of the past year. From Justin Bieber to Doja Cat, Taylor Swift to Lil Nas X, here are the ones who made the music year globally — read “Great Cultural Exports Made in the USA.”

We help you see more clearly by offering our love options -…