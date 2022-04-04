Grammy Awards 2022: The best and worst dressed celebrities on the red carpet – National

Some of the best and most outrageous fashions are showcased at the Grammys each year.

A-list musicians from a variety of genres and countries stunned the red carpet at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on Sunday at the 64th Grammy Awards.

From classic black-tie dresses to bold statement pieces and unusual designs, many Hollywood celebrities grab the attention of onlookers, though not always for the right reasons.

This year the pink color was present everywhere on the carpet. From big, frilly ballgowns to structured pantsuits, hot pink was the color of choice for both men and women.

Shiny and sheer fabric reigned supreme, featured in designs ranging from slip dresses to pastel-colored men’s suits, taking the fashion of the 2022 Grammys to the next, modern level. There was also…