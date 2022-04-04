Grammy Awards 2022: Watch BTS’ V’s ‘smooth like butter moves’ with Olivia Rodrigo ahead of band’s performance

The Grammy Awards 2022 are going on at the moment, and BTS just set the stage on fire with their song Butter. The boys had performed something ‘different’—-and it seemed different indeed, as they had unique entries on stage. What caught fans’s attention was the way V whispered to Olivia Rodrigo before he went up on stage. Smooth like butter indeed. While Jin, who recently had a surgery on his index finger, couldn’t perform properly, BTS members found a way to make him feel a part of it.