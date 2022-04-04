Grammy: Rodrigo wins new artist, Zelensky appeals for help

Olivia Rodrigo, the teen singer of the heartbreak ballad “Driver’s License,” has been crowned Best New Artist at the Grammy Awards ceremony with a surprise appeal for support from Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.

Photo: Emma McIntyre / Getty Images North America / Getty Images via AFP

19-year-old Rodrigo, who performed his signature hit while sitting on the hood of a white Mercedes on the Grammys stage, conquered Savati, Glass Animals and others to win newcomer acclaim at a televised festival in Las Vegas.

“It’s my biggest dream come true. Thank you so much!” He said that as he held his trophy.

In the midst of the ceremony, Zelensky appeared via video…