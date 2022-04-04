Grammy-winning Brothers Osborne will perform in Roanoke

Roanoke, W. (WFXR) — Get ready, music lovers! Spring has just begun, but the organizers of the Budweiser Summer Series have already announced the first show of the season and it includes a pair of Grammy-winning cast members!
Downtown Roanoke, Inc. says country music duo Brothers Osborne will perform at Elmwood Park on July 15.
The announcement comes after the Brothers Osborne won the Grammy Award for Best Country Duo/Group Performance for their song “Younger Me” on Sunday, April 3.
Two sons from a working-class family, John and TJ Osborne grew up in a small Maryland water town writing songs for friends and family in their father’s shed. John first moved to Nashville to play in other bands…
