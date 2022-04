After further delays and disruptions at the previous major awards season, the Grammys are back.

As the Grammys fashion red carpet moves toward the less “traditional” end of the fashion scale, many weren’t sure what to expect — but from elegant to whimsical to straight-up extras, this year’s look sure was captivating. .

Here are some trends that shone.

you can’t go wrong with black

Is this Dua Lipa’s best red carpet look ever? , AP: Jordan Strauss ,

Lady Gaga didn’t put a foot wrong from the arrivals hall to the stage. , AP: Jordan Strauss ,

Billie Eilish’s Grammy look reminds us of her Oscars outfit from last week. , AP: Jordan Strauss ,