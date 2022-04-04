Grammys 2022: BTS hits the red carpet in style as they eye FIRST Grammy Award win for ‘Butter’ | K-pop Movie News

#BTSArmy, you accepting new members? What do you think @bts_bighit will sing tonight at the #GRAMMYs? https://t.co/NMqT3Fq9xZ — Recording Academy / GRAMMYs (@RecordingAcad) 1649029767000

BTS has arrived at the #Grammys … this is not a drill! https://t.co/z0L5inB05Q https://t.co/ZLg3DmKpJX — Variety (@Variety) 1649023273000

Permission to watch this #BTS Glambot 10000000000 times. #GRAMMYS https://t.co/8JvLjd7aTl — E! News (@enews) 1649026561000

Dance moves smoother than Butter …

BTS arrived at the Grammy Awards in full strength after band member Jungkook recently tested positive for COVID-19.All seven members of the Korean megastar boy band walked the carpet wearing custom Louis Vuitton suits with sneakers in a range of colours from bright white to muted blue.