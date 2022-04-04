Grammys 2022: BTS’s V reaches out to Olivia Rodrigo in performance – E! Online

bts Proving why they are a global phenomenon.

The K-pop group kicked off their 2022 Grammys performance of “Butter” with a really impressive opener jungkook Get off the roof of the MGM Grand Garden Arena. Then, the rest of the group-J-Hope, rm, suck, Ginnie, v And park jimmy– gradually appeared throughout the audience, with V cohabiting with the pop star Olivia Rodrigo, The two inspired envy in many Grammy viewers when V whispered in the Disney Channel star’s ear and drew a card with the precision of a magician.

After enthralling the audience, the people skillfully sang and sang on stage and then a James Bond-like a dance number involving a laser and a crew of backup dancers. As soon as he finished his performance, he walked into the audience and …