Grammys 2022: Complete List of Winners | News

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards were held at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in the US city of Las Vegas, with John Batiste winning five trophies including Album of the Year, We Are.

Others who were honored include teen pop phenomenon Olivia Rodrigo and R&B duo Silk Sonic.

Pakistani singer Aroz Aftab scored his first Grammy by winning a coveted trophy for his song Mohabbat in the Best Global Performance category.

The music industry’s biggest awards ceremony was initially scheduled to be held at the Staples Center in Los Angeles on January 31, but was postponed due to a surge in coronavirus cases.

Here is the full list of winners of the Grammys 2022:

album of the year

we are by john batiste

song of the year

Leave the Door Open by Silk Sonic

record of the year

leave the door open…