Grammys 2022: Complete list of winners

Grammys 2022: Complete list of winners

Olivia Rodrigo was one of the early appearances at the Grammys — and then went on to win three awards on Sunday.

19-year-old Rodrigo wins Best New Artist, Best Pop Solo Performance Driver’s license and best pop album Tart at award shows; He was nominated for seven Grammys.

Rodrigo, Sonic Silk and Jay Balvin debuted the television portion of the awards show in Las Vegas with a performance at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Silk Sonic – pairing of Bruno Mars and Anderson. Pak – later won song of the year for its hit leave the door open.

Bruno Mars, center, performs as part of Sonic Silk during the Grammys on Sunday in Las Vegas. (Matt Winkelmeier/Getty Images)

Earlier, Canadian singer-songwriter Joni Mitchell won a Grammy for Best…


Read Full News