Grammys 2022: Complete list of winners

Olivia Rodrigo was one of the early appearances at the Grammys — and then went on to win three awards on Sunday.

19-year-old Rodrigo wins Best New Artist, Best Pop Solo Performance Driver’s license and best pop album Tart at award shows; He was nominated for seven Grammys.

Rodrigo, Sonic Silk and Jay Balvin debuted the television portion of the awards show in Las Vegas with a performance at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Silk Sonic – pairing of Bruno Mars and Anderson. Pak – later won song of the year for its hit leave the door open.