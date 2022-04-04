Grammys 2022 dubbed 'Scammies' after BTS 'snub' for another year

album of the year

John Batiste – We Are

year’s record

Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open

Best Pop/Duo Group Performance

Doja Cat featuring SZA – Kiss Me More

Best Pop Vocal Album

Olivia Rodrigo – Sour

Best R&B Album

Jazmine Sullivan – Hex Tales

best rap performance

Baby Cam featuring Kendrick Lamar – Family Ties

best new artist

Olivia Rodrigo

song of the year

Silk Sonic – Leave the Door Open

best country album

Chris Stapleton – Starting Over

Best Pop Solo Performance

Olivia Rodrigo – Drivers License

Best Dance/Electronic Recording

Rufus Du Soul – Alive

Best Dance/Electronic Album

Black Coffee – Subconsciously

Best Country Jodi/Group Performance

Brothers Osborne – Little Me

best rock performance

Foo Fighters – Making a…


