Grammys 2022: Full list of nominees and winners

after a delay of three months because of omicron surge64th Grammy Awards Returned Sunday night. Display Moved from his usual home in Los Angeles to the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Trevor Noah, who hosted the ceremony in 2021, came back to host once again this year.

John Batiste came into the night with 11 nominations, the most of any artist this year, winning four Grammy Awards ahead of the televised portion of the ceremony and taking home the coveted Album of the Year award. Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and HER all received eight nominations each, with HER winning the Best Traditional R&B Performance award earlier in the evening.

Olivia Rodrigo earned rewards Best New Artist and Best Pop Solo Performance and Silk…