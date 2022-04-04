Grammys 2022 Full Winners List (Updating Live)

The Grammy Awards 2022 are here, where the highest honors in the music industry will be bestowed on deserving artists during a live ceremony in Las Vegas on Sunday. This time, the Grammys were delayed from January to April, owing to the rise in COVID-19 cases, at the beginning of the year. Owing to the change in schedule, the venue was shifted also from Los Angeles to Las Vegas. The show will be hosted by Trevor Noah.