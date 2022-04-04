Grammys 2022: Host Trevor Noah pokes fun at Will Smith over Oscar slap

Will Smith has found himself the butt of a joke at the Grammy Awards with several presenters including host Trevor Noah.

During his opening monologue, Noah moved between the tables set up near the stage instead of in the seats of the theatre.

“Look at this room, it’s a party, everyone is hanging out, we have tables, we are doing shots. Last year we were doing shots like Modern and Pfizer,” Noah said.

“We’re going to dance, we’re going to sing, we’re going to put people’s names out of our mouths,” he said.

Host Trevor Noah took aim at Will Smith in his opening monologue.

The crowd laughed in reference to Smith’s shout-out to Chris Rock for keeping wife Jada Pinkett Smith’s name out of his…