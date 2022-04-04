Grammys 2022: How to Watch, Stream, Channel, Red Carpet, Artists, Hosts

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards airs tonight, April 3, on CBS. The 2022 Grammys Are Also Available to Stream fuboTV And Paramount+, The action begins at 7 p.m. CT, 8 p.m. ET, 5 p.m. PT from the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

Ceremony – originally scheduled for January 31 Crypto.com Arena (formerly known as Staples Center) – was postponed due to the spread of the Omicron version of COVID.

The Grammy nominees in 86 categories were announced in November by the Recording Academy. Leading the pack is jazz and R&B star John Battist, who earned 11 nominations. They are followed by Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and HER, who are nodded eight times each. Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo are behind with seven nominations each. See the full list of candidates here.

Many…