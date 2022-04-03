Grammys 2022: How to watch, timing and streaming

Is there a red carpet?

Yes. I! There will be red carpet coverage starting at 4 p.m., and “Live From E!: Grammys” starting at 6 p.m. Arrivals will begin at 6:30 p.m. on grammy.com.

Who will host?

Trevor Noah of “The Daily Show” is back for a second year on Comedy Central.

How is the competition shaping up?

Batiste leads the pack with 11 nominations, which include Native American Music, Classical, Jazz, and R&B. He is followed by Doja Kat, HER and Justin Bieber, all approved eight times. Billie Eilish (“Happier Than Ever”) and Rodrigo (“Sour”) earned seven nominations, including Record, Album and Song of the Year. (Rodrigo is also up for Best New Artist.)

Joining Rodrigo in the Best New Artist category is Kid Laroi, whose ubiquitous pop radio single…