Grammys 2022: John Battist, Olivia Rodrigo win big – Justin Bieber and Billie Eilish rebuke

Celebrities arrived at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards. video/ap

The 64th Grammy Awards ceremony in Las Vegas ended with some shocking wins – and some upsets.

Jazz pianist John Battist was the big winner on the night, winning five awards, including the prestigious Album of the Year.

Comedian Trevor Noah hosted the awards show, which was originally scheduled to take place on January 31, for the second year in a row after it was postponed due to the rise of Omicron in the US.

The cast included BTS, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Chris Stapleton, HER and Lil Nas X along with Jack Harlow. And there were some soulful tributes to the late Foo Fighters drummers Taylor Hawkins and Stephen Sondheim, among other artists we lost last year.

The Foo Fighters made history with their three Grammy wins and they got a…