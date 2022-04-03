Grammys 2022 Live: The red carpet and winner LeVar Burton as Will Smith makes slapstick jokes

Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dies at 50

Awarding Best in Music, the 2022 Grammys are happening tonight (April 3).

The ceremony, which was originally scheduled to take place in January, is underway in Las Vegas, the first since the nomination process changes were announced.

John Batiste leads the pack with 11 nominations, while Justin Bieber, Doja Cat and HER all have eight nominations each. Billie Eilish and Olivia Rodrigo are tied with seven nominations.

Album of the Year nominees include Taylor Swift and Kanye West Evermore And donda, respectively. It is unknown whether the latter, now known legally as Yeh, will attend the ceremony.

Tributes will also be paid to Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, who died suddenly at the age of 50 in Columbia on March 25.

