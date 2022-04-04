Grammys 2022: Maria Becerra and Jay Balvin perform at the awards ceremony

Argentine artist called “Then what else?” performed. With Colombian singer. His performance had created a lot of expectations in the network.

Maria Becerra marked history by singing with Jay Balvin on the most important night of music. Together they made the famous achievement “Then what else?” Their hits, recorded remotely, have been viewed over a billion times across digital platforms.

“When I finished my part, I showed it to him by video call and I had to zoom in with the makers to understand more about the song; We had to adapt and that was before and after working with him”, the singer said in conversation with La Viola late last year.

Hope started when the organization shared a message on its network…