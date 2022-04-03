Grammys 2022 red carpet and performances: Live updates

The Grammys are rolling out this year, increasing the nominee slate in the top categories from eight to 10—which makes for some mind-breaking math: someone with just 11 percent of the vote won one of the night’s four biggest trophies. can win.

Number, Shamber, isn’t it? The idea here is that “larger” means “more inclusive”, which doesn’t really mean anything. Improving inclusivity is a noble and necessary goal for the Recording Academy, but Grammy Night is fundamentally about prestige—and the only way to turn something inherently exclusive into something more inclusive is by inviting newcomers. And equal-children is to be rejected. But the Academy is terrible at breaking bad habits. Plus, after that 11 percent talk, the organizers have to balance an equation…