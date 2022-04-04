Grammys 2022: The Big Winners of This Year's Awards

Grammys 2022: The Big Winners of This Year’s Awards

greatest music night

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards took place last night in Las Vegas

Olivia Rodrigo won Best New Artist, Silk Sonic won Home Record and Song of the Year, and Jon Battist won Album of the Year at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.

See all the winners in the main categories below:

album of the year
John Batiste – it is us

record of the year
Silk Sonic – leave the door open

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Doja Cat Feat SZA – kiss me more

Best Pop Vocal Album
Olivia Rodrigo- Tart

Best R&B Album
Jazmine Sullivan – hex tails

best rap performance
Baby Cam feat. Kendrick Lamar – family relations

best new artist
Olivia Rodrigo

song of the year
Silk Sonic – leave the door open

best country album
Chris Stapleton – Starting from

Best Pop Solo Performance
Olivia Rodrigo – …


Read Full News