Grammys 2022: The Big Winners of This Year’s Awards

greatest music night
The 64th Annual Grammy Awards took place last night in Las Vegas
Olivia Rodrigo won Best New Artist, Silk Sonic won Home Record and Song of the Year, and Jon Battist won Album of the Year at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.
See all the winners in the main categories below:
album of the year
John Batiste – it is us
record of the year
Silk Sonic – leave the door open
Best Pop Duo/Group Performance
Doja Cat Feat SZA – kiss me more
Best Pop Vocal Album
Olivia Rodrigo- Tart
Best R&B Album
Jazmine Sullivan – hex tails
best rap performance
Baby Cam feat. Kendrick Lamar – family relations
best new artist
Olivia Rodrigo
song of the year
Silk Sonic – leave the door open
best country album
Chris Stapleton – Starting from
Best Pop Solo Performance
Olivia Rodrigo – …
Read Full News