Grammys 2022: The Big Winners of This Year’s Awards

greatest music night

The 64th Annual Grammy Awards took place last night in Las Vegas

Olivia Rodrigo won Best New Artist, Silk Sonic won Home Record and Song of the Year, and Jon Battist won Album of the Year at the 64th Annual Grammy Awards.

See all the winners in the main categories below:

album of the year

John Batiste – it is us

record of the year

Silk Sonic – leave the door open

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Doja Cat Feat SZA – kiss me more

Best Pop Vocal Album

Olivia Rodrigo- Tart

Best R&B Album

Jazmine Sullivan – hex tails

best rap performance

Baby Cam feat. Kendrick Lamar – family relations

best new artist

Olivia Rodrigo

song of the year

Silk Sonic – leave the door open

best country album

Chris Stapleton – Starting from

Best Pop Solo Performance

Olivia Rodrigo – …