Grammys 2022: Watch all the winners and performances live

Two months after it went ahead, the 64th Grammy Awards ceremony finally begins in Las Vegas.

Comedian Trevor Noah is hosting the awards show, which was originally scheduled to take place on January 31 for the second year in a row.

Due to the rise of Omicron in the US, the event was postponed and moved to the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas.

The cast to watch the night out include BTS, Billie Eilish, Olivia Rodrigo, Chris Stapleton, HER and Lil Nas X, along with Jack Harlow. Expect some soulful tributes to the late Stephen Sondheim and Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins, too.

The Foo Fighters have already made history with their three Grammy wins bringing their total to 15 – the biggest ever…