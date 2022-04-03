Grammys 2022: When and where you can watch BTS, Billie Eilish and more in India

Music industry’s biggest evening, the 64th annual Grammy Awards is all set to take place on Sunday (Monday morning in India). The ceremony shifted from Los Angeles to Las Vegas because of rising Covid-19 cases and the omicron variant in January. Trevor Noah will host the award night. (Also Read: Grammy Awards 2022 moved to April 3, to be held in Las Vegas for the first time)

Lady Gaga, Justin Bieber, BTS, Brandi Carlile, Billie Eilish, Brothers Osborne, Lil Nas X with Jack Harlow, Olivia Rodrigo, Silk Sonic, H.E.R., Chris Stapleton, and Cynthia Erivo will be performing on stage at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas. Trevor will be hosting the award night for the second time.

Indian viewers can live-stream the award night on April 4, from 5.30 am onwards on the Sony Liv app. The US…