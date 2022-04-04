Grammys 2022: Why did Moni Argento go viral after Maria Becerra’s show?

Marie Becerra appeared with Jay Balvin at the award ceremony Grammy 2022 And his show caused a strong reaction among users of the social network. Among the most critical were those who compared the singer to a meme. Moni Silverthe iconic character played by him Florence Pea in the series married with Children.

The singer performed the song with Colombian “then what else?”like in a night full of figures Justin Biber, Lady Gaga And Ariana Grande. From the very first moment all the hopes of Argentine fans were pinned on the 22-year-old.

Maria Becerra Show at the 2022 Grammys

After the performance of American Olivia Rodrigo, Becerra appeared on the scene with the producer…