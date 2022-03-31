Grammys to ‘honour’ Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins

It’s time we pay our respects to one of the heroes of rock music.

The late Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins will be honored during the 2022 Grammy Awards airing Sunday, April 3. He and the rest of the band were slated to perform at the event before his unexpected death last Friday.

“We will honor his memory in some way,” Jack Sussman, CBS’s executive vice president of specials, music and live events, confirmed in a statement. statement for diversity, “We want to find out what’s the right thing to do in a way that’s respectful to everyone involved. We’re patient. We’ll be planning until the very end.”

On Tuesday, the band announced the cancellation of all permanent concert dates around the world — including, presumably, their…