Grammys trigger backlash for disgraced comic Louis C.K.

LOS ANGELES (AFP) – Louis CK and the Recording Academy faced a backlash after awarding the American comedian a Grammy on Monday, five years after sexual misconduct revelations temporarily derailed his high-flying career.

CK — who admitted to masturbating in front of several women following a newspaper revelation in 2017 — won Best Comedy Album on Sunday for a show addressing his scandal, but did not attend the ceremony in Las Vegas.

Many on social media questioned or criticized the ease with which Academy voters apparently condoned or ignored his past behavior.

“Wonderful. Louis CK constantly abused women, but to maintain his career and even …