Gran Turismo 7 between prolonged maintenance and unfavorable economy – News

Thursday morning, Polyphony Digital detected an issue in the wake of the deployment of the 1.07 update of Grand Touring 7 and consequently extended a maintenance that has now lasted for more than 20 hours. And as the game is based on a mandatory connection, it is not only online play that is inaccessible but also single player modes (including permits) with the exception of Arcade mode. Beyond this temporary but particularly annoying frustration as the weekend approaches, players have especially noticed that the update has changed the economy of the game.

A change that goes only in one direction, that of a much less generous distribution of credits on most races, credits which are necessary to buy new cars in the game as well as to improve them. A “balancing” that clearly does not go in the direction of the player, whose hope of getting their hands on the most expensive cars now rests on a grind intensive or on putting your hand in your pocket to unlock your dream car faster for real money.

The icing on the cake, the prices displayed by the vehicles of GT7 are significantly higher than those of Gran Turismo Sport and Gran Turismo 6. According to the calculations of the site GTplanetthe economy of GT7 is currently the least generous in franchise history. There is therefore not much defensible in this adjustment which the fans are very likely to reject on community spaces and social networks. It’s up to Polyphony Digital to quickly learn the necessary lessons, especially at a time when Sony Interactive Entertainment claims to be marketing around ten game-services in the coming years.

