Gran Turismo 7: players angry after the latest update

New week, new Daily! On the menu of the day: Fortnite suspends construction mechanics, the Gran Turismo 7 community takes out the forks, and a potential new controller from Nintendo!

Fortnite suspend ses constructions

We no longer present Fortnite, the free-to-play battle royale that has created a real community. With its abundant content, its many weapons, its vast map which undergoes changes each season, and of course: its construction mechanics. The new chapter arrives on Fortnite, the update responds to the sweet name of Resistance: season 2. New vehicles, new weapons, but also surprising news. Fortnite has decided to suspend construction in a dedicated game mode. The opportunity for players to discover a new facet of Fortnite, much more refined, allowing shooting to be at the center of the formula.

Gran Turismo 7 receives a not very appreciated patch

Big outcry against Sony and Polyphony Digital. In effect, Grand Touring 7 welcomed an update that does not thrill players at all. The game has a credit mechanism, which allows you to buy new vehicles, and of course, you can pay real money to get them. After the update, Kaunori Yamauchi, the director of Polyphony Digital spoke about a subject. Indeed, players have noticed that the cost of cars has increased, as well as a drop in the number of credits obtained in each race. The director then affirms that this rebalancing would make it possible to follow “the true cost” of the market.

A mystery controller at Nintendo

Nintendo controllers are always very unique. Between the Nintendo 64 controller, the wiimote that revolutionized consumer video games and of course the Switch, Nintendo may surprise us soon. Indeed, a patent has been filed for a controller whose nature we do not really know, apart from some technical information. Between a possible controller to avoid the problems of well-known joysticks, or a specific controller for a range of Switch, the bets are still open. There has not yet been any communication from Nintendo on this project, but what is certain is that we should hear about it soon.