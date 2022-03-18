Gran Turismo 7 Returns In Time For The Weekend With Update 1.08 – News

As producer Kazunori Yamauchi explains on the official site of the game apologizing, the studio discovered an issue that prevented the game from starting properly in some cases, just before the release of update 1.07 on Thursday. This rare problem had not been detected before the release by the quality assurance procedure, so Polyphony Digital preferred to put the game in maintenance for “prioritize the security of user backup data” and immediately whip on a corrective update 1.08.

During this time, Polyphony Digital has had plenty of time to feel the warm breath of a community far from being convinced by the game’s new economic balance, which is now (even) less generous in credits than when it was first released. launch, as we were explaining this morning. On this subject, Kazunori Yamauchi seems to be saying in essence that we should not expect a coaster concerning the cost of the cars, but that like on previous GTs, players can expect content, events and additional features that will ease the current frustration. A long-term bet that seems rather risky on the part of the veteran, whose reasoning may not convince the greatest number.

“In GT7, I would like users to be able to enjoy many cars and races even without microtransactions. At the same time, the price of cars is an important element that represents their value and rarity, so I think it’s important that it’s tied to real-world prices. I want to make GT7 a game where you can enjoy a variety of cars in many different ways, and if possible, I’d like to try to avoid a situation where a player has to mechanically replay certain events over and over again.

We will let you know in due course about update plans for additional content, additional racing events, and additional features that will constructively address this issue. It pains me not to be able to explain the details of this to you at this time, but we plan to continue revising GT7 so that as many players as possible can enjoy the game.