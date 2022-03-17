Gran Turismo 7: server maintenance makes the game unplayable, developers apologize

Since this morning, Gran Turismo 7 is simply inaccessible. The why and how is not given with precision, but the developers have just provided a first element of response.

A mandatory connection that poses a problem

Updates are generally welcome for our video games, since they bring a lot of fixes and small optimizations. The 1.07 update of Grand Touring 7deployed this morning, was precisely supposed to bring its share of improvements before the developers realized themselves… that something was wrong. What exactly is unclear, but the problem is significant enough that server maintenance is still active as of this writing.

Due to an issue detected in the 1.07 update, we will be extending the server maintenance time. We will notify everyone as soon as possible when this is complete. We apologize for the inconvenience and ask for your patience as we work to resolve the issue.

Basically, server maintenance was supposed to last from 8 to 10 a.m. this morning, French time. The problem is that the game relies on a mandatory login system, it is simply impossible to play the game until these are back… hence the anger of the players, seen on social networks or JV forums.

A mysterious 1.07 update

This new update is supposed to bring a bunch of fixes, as for an annoying bug concerning the tires during certain events, car skins and so on and the best. Neverthelessa modification seems to have been seen by a few chosen ones, who were able to access the title today even for a brief moment: the remuneration of the races would have dropped drastically, slowing down the possibilities of farming.

The problem, as we told you in This articleis that the price of cars from Grand Touring 7 swelled, while obtaining credits (virtual currency) fell; also and above all, microtransactions require up to eight times more real money than in Gran Turismo Sport.

Perhaps the famous “problem” spotted in the 1.07 update concerns precisely this mysterious drop in credits to be won., hence Polyphony Digital’s attempt to backpedal to avoid public discontent. Or maybe not: as long as the servers will not be restored, difficult to see clearly.

