Gran Turismo 7: still unplayable, the game navigates between the frustration and the anger of its public

But what is happening at Polyphony Digital? While the launch of the game took place successfully, nothing seems to be going well for Gran Turismo 7 since yesterday morning. An incident that could cost Sony dearly.

EDIT: Playable again! It is 4:12 p.m., Gran Turismo 7 has been playable again on PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 for a few minutes. A dedicated news will be published in a few minutes to specify the changes made by this maintenance.

Gran Turismo, without tourism

Since its release on March 4, Grand Touring 7 hosts one update per week in order to perfect its experience by fixing bugs here and there and by optimizing certain mechanisms. It is for this purpose that Polphony Digital launched the 1.07 patch yesterday morning.of which you can also find the description at this address. Server maintenance was also applied early in the morning on this occasion, originally for two hours, making the game inaccessible since it requires a mandatory connection.

Only then, what was supposed to be a simple occasional suspension turned into a kind of technical chaos. Since eight o’clock yesterday morning, the servers of Grand Touring 7 have still not been restored and game is simply unplayable in the whole world.

Why, exactly? The developers published a message during the day to explain… a tad.

Due to an issue detected in the 1.07 update, we will be extending the server maintenance time. We will notify everyone as soon as possible when this is complete. We apologize for this inconvenience and ask for your patience as we work to resolve the issue.

The simulation still in the garage

While the public never ceases to express its dissatisfaction, Japanese developers have obviously tried to provide a solution today. This results in another patch, naturally called 1.08which can already be downloaded and installed on your console. The problem is that absolutely nothing has changed: the servers are still closed and it is still impossible to access the content of the car situation.

On social networks, the discontent is starting to be felt severely. A massive number of players, which can easily number in the millions, then simply cannot play a title that they have sometimes bought full price: €69.99 on PS4, €79.99 on PS5 and even €99.99 for the 25th Anniversary Edition.

And again, this is only part of the controversy sincea real bad-buzz is starting to grow about a annoying subject: microtransactions.

Forced microtransactions that cause a scandal

Because in the description of patch 1.07 given yesterday, it is indeed specified that the rewards of certain solo events have been adjusted. If it is impossible to verify in what exactly, the game being inaccessible due to the prolonged maintenance, some players, however, were able to access the content of the software for a brief moment, visibly slipping through the cracks and giving disturbing feedback.

Polyphony Digital would thus have drastically reduced the amount of credits for certain events, up to half as much as before. The problem is that the previous remuneration was already abnormally low compared to that of Gran Turismo Sportand this in a very logical perspective: entice players to pull out the blue card and perform microtransactions.

By further lowering the rewards for single player events, it would then become almost impossible – or at least extremely time consuming – to purchase certain vehicles.a fundamental principle on which all Grand Touring 7. So to speak, cars that you could buy directly for € 2.99 in the episode Sport now cost the inconceivable sum of around €40. And for a legendary car at the price of 12 million credits in the game, you must now be ready to let go… 120€.

A totally biased economy if this is indeed true once the servers return and which could well make the situation unbearable for regular players (and God knows there are). We will of course keep you informed of the situation.

No server, no solo game, so this is the future of everything connected, are there really people who defend this permanent connection policy? GT7 so deserves a sanction and to be re-tested by the jv press #PS5Share, # GranTurismo7 pic.twitter.com/ETiF03SpRw — ShinCloud 🐼 (@PandaShinCloud) March 17, 2022