Gran Turismo 7: the new update is here, a big bug finally fixed

It’s been almost two weeks since Gran Turismo 7 has been in stores and, of course, a lot of updates are coming in little by little to fine-tune the experience. The PlayStation exclusive welcomes patch 1.07 today: here’s what changes.

More stability, and more

Grand Touring 7 has a very generous content that required long years of development: the end result is fortunately up to the task and moreover, it has harvested a very nice note in our columns. Nevertheless, and because no one is perfect, some optimizations remained to be done as well as balancing and bug removal. Polyphony Digital even has a lot of work to do and after last week’s update, it’s the turn of patch 1.07 to come out this Thursday, March 17th.

There are many small changes: first of all, the correction of various and varied bugs including a particularly annoying one that occurred a few days ago, during the previous update, which changed the tire types of certain cars during specific events. It was then almost impossible to reach gold.

Other new settings are also to be declared, such as the adjustment of the rewards for certain events, or the modification of the grip of a specific type of vehicle when exiting a corner. At last, a new sound option is also introduced. It is precise, yes, but it is precisely what characterizes Gran Turismo!

All Changes in Patch 1.07 of Gran Turismo 7

Main new feature

1. Options

Added a ‘Broadcast Mode’ option to the ‘Sound Volume’ settings in the ‘Global’ tab of the Options menu.

Other improvements and adjustments

1. Car Parameters

Fixed an issue where an application error would occur when selecting a settings sheet in Quick Menu > “Car Settings” > “Detailed Settings” from “World Tracks” in offline mode

Fixed an issue where copied settings sheets would disappear when opening and closing car settings

Fixed an issue where the ’18 Ford GT Race Car would only enter 1st gear when installing a “Fully Customizable Manual Transmission” or “Fully Customizable Sequential Transmission”

Fixed an issue where cars were considered “regulation compliant” even if they did not meet the Performance Points regulations

2. Hall

Fixed an issue where some assist settings, such as auto-driving, could be changed or saved even when “Limited Driving Options” was set to “Prohibited”.

3. Missions & Permis

Fixed an issue where assist settings changed in some events were being saved and not reverting to default even after exiting the event.

4. Missions

Fixed an issue where for some events the wind direction and speed display were set to 0.

5. Permits / Missions / Circuit Experiences

Fixed an issue where suitable tires were not equipped on the vehicle for the following events: Permis : A-8, IB-5, IA-3, S-5 Missions: “The Magic Mountain”, “Beyond the Horizon”, “Rolling Stone”, “Carried by the Wind”, “The Sun Also Rises”, “The White-Winged Beast” Tour Experiences: “Colorado Springs”, “Fishermans Ranch”, “Sardinia – Windmills”



6. World Circuits

Adjusted rewards for events in “World Circuits” based on completed time and difficulty. The adjusted events are as follows: World Touring Car 800: “24 Hours of Le Mans Racing Circuit”, “Monza Circuit” World Rally Challenge : “Alsace Village” Dirt Champions : “Fisherman’s Ranch”, “Sardegna Windmills”, “Colorado Springs Lake” GT Cup Gr.4 : “High Speed Ring”, “Brands Hatch GP Circuit” GT Cup Gr.3: “Spa Francorchamps”, “Suzuka Circuit”, “Autodrome Lago Maggiore. Full” Clubman Cup Plus : “High Speed Ring”, “Tsukuba Circuit”, “Goodwood” American Clubman Cup 700, “Special Stage Route X” American FR Challenge 550 : “Blue Moon Bay Speedway”, “Weathertech Raceway Laguna Seca”, “Willow Springs Raceway”



7. GT Auto

Fixed an issue where opening livery data from “Create Design” > “List of Designs” in the livery editor would cause all applied stickers to disappear

Fixed an issue where the Livery Editor “Open Designs” and “Styles” would not open until the game was restarted if the temporary data was deleted.

8. Garage

Fixed an issue where, on rare occasions, an application error would occur when purchasing cars from “Brand Central”, “Used Cars” and “Legend Cars”, or when receiving a car as a prize.

9. Physical simulation model

Adjusted the model to reduce loss of grip when high downforce cars drive over a curving curb on its end.

10. Others

Fixed several issues that occurred when there was not enough free space available for temporary data downloaded from the network: The “Used cars” range was no longer displayed The “News” on the title screen was not showing “Styles” could not apply

Various other issues have been resolved.

