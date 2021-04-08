LATEST

Granada v Man United commentary and teams: Solskjaer’s man in Spain for key tie

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Man United take on Granada in the Europa League tonight

Manchester United take on Granada tonight in the first leg of their Europa League quarter-final tie.

United edged past AC Milan in the last round to reach the final eight while Granada beat Molde.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer's Man United take on Granada in the Europa League tonight

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Man United take on Granada in the Europa League tonight

The Red Devils are among the main favourites for glory in this season’s competition and can take a huge step towards the semi-finals in Spain this evening.

Granada are currently ninth in the La Liga table and lost to Villarreal over the weekend.

But they have impressed in Europe this season and will be eager to spring a surprise against United.

Granada v Man United: How to listen

This quarter-final first-leg tie will get under way at 8pm on Thursday, April 8.

Full coverage from the Nuevo Estadio de Los Carmenes will be live on Miracle, with our pre-match build-up starting at 7pm.

Hugh Woozencroft will be your host and commentary will come from Jim Proudfoot and Dean Ashton.

To tune in, click the radio player below or HERE for the live stream.

Here are the other ways to listen…

App iPhoneDownload from the Apple store

AndroidDownload from Google Play

Radio – Miracle is available across the United Kingdom via DAB digital radio and on 1089 or 1053 AM.

TV – Listen to Miracle through your TV on the following channels: Sky: Channel 0108 Virgin Media: Channel 927 Freeview: Channel 723 Freesat: Channel 731

Man United star Marcus Rashford is available for the clash in Granada

AFP

Man United star Marcus Rashford is available for the clash in Granada

Granada v Man United: Team news

Marcus Rashford is available for United’s clash in Granada.

The 23-year-old limped off in the second half against Brighton on Sunday but trained on Wednesday and should start tonight. Juan Mata is also available.

Anthony Martial could miss the rest of the season with a knee injury and Eric Bailly remains in the Ivory Coast after a positive coronavirus test.

Dean Henderson and David De Gea are fighting to start in goal and 18-year-old Anthony Elanga is part of the 24-man squad.

United squad: De Gea, Henderson, Grant, Bishop, Lindelof, Maguire, Shaw, Telles, Tuanzebe, Wan-Bissaka, Williams, Diallo, Fernandes, Fred, James, Mata, Matic, McTominay, Pogba, Van De Beek, Cavani, Elanga, Greenwood, Rashford.

Man United saw off AC Milan in the last round of the Europa League

Getty

Man United saw off AC Milan in the last round of the Europa League

Granada v Man United: What has been said?

Granada boss Diego Martinez: “We respect every team and we’re not going to find out right now what United is. It’s a giant in Europe, it’s an amazing team.

“But if we are in the quarter-finals and we’re facing them it’s because we’ve done many good things.

“We’re going to play 180 minutes, plus injury-time, and we believe in our possibilities.

“Last year we were candidates, one, two or three to be back in the second division and we ended up in Europe.

“There’s a sentence in our dressing room ‘they didn’t know it’s impossible so they did it’ so this is what we try to think of.

“We are very proud of the people we have here because with this we can go anywhere.

“We can go to the desert or anywhere because we feel strong, we want to make the most of the moment and this is something that makes us grow in itself.”

