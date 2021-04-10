Grand National 2021 Live Stream: Where To Watch Aintree Race? – Film Daily

The Grand National 2021 has arrived with 40 fresh runners and riders ready to roll in British horse racing’s showpiece event on the calendar. Watch the Grand National live streams to catch the biggest event wherever you are.

Watching a Grand National live stream is as much of a British ritual as drinking tea and complaining about the weather. The iconic race was cancelled last year due to the Covid pandemic, with a virtual race run instead — but it’s back at the famous Aintree Racecourse this year, albeit without spectators.

When is The Grand National 2021?

The event takes place on Sunday 11th April 2021.The race was cancelled last year due to the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in the UK, but the runners and riders will be determined to make the most of a return to action in 2021.

What time is The Grand National 2021?

The race will begin at the traditional time of 5:15pm.It will be the sixth race of the day, with plenty of drama taking place between now and then.

Where is The Grand National held?

The Grand National 2021 will take place at its usual location, Aintree Racecourse, several miles north of Liverpool.Unfortunately, there won’t be a bulging crowd of fans cheering on the races, but we’re just glad there’ll be a race this year!

Grand National 2021 free live stream

The 2021 Grand National is being shown live on free-to-air channel ITV Racing. Those with a TV license can also stream the action completely free on ITV Hub. ITV’s 2021 Grand National coverage kicks off at 2pm BST on Saturday, 10th April. The big race gets underway at 5.15pm. ITV Racing is on Sky Channel 103 and Virgin Media Channel 103. You can see the full racing schedule on the ITV

How to watch the 2021 Grand National live stream free in the UK

If you’re in the U.K you’ll be able to watch the 2021 Grand National live stream on free-to-air. because ITV will be showing the whole race (in Scotland, it’s on STV).Grand National coverage begins on ITV at 2 p.m. BST on Saturday (April 10), with the race itself due to start at 5.15 p.m (12.15 p.m. ET).

How to watch the 2021 Grand National live stream in the US

In the USA, Yo Can Watch 2021 Grand National live stream. It will be shown on ESPN and CBS Sports, with the race starting at 12.15 p.m. ET on Sunday (April 10).

How to watch the 2021 Grand National live stream in Canada

If you’re on the hunt for a 2021 Grand National live stream in Canada, you can find it on the CBC Sports website, with the race due to start at 12.15 p.m. ET / 9.15 a.m. PT.

How to watch the 2021 Grand National live stream in Australia

Aussie racing fans will need to subscribe to premium TV provider Foxtel to get their Grand National fix. The race will be shown on Sky Thoroughbred Central (possibly the best name for a TV channel ever).

Sadly, Kayo Sports does not currently carry Sky Thoroughbred Central and there’s still no confirmation as to when it might arrive on the popular over-the-top streaming service.

How to watch 2021 Grand National live stream in Ireland

Horse racing fans in the Republic of Ireland should canter over to Virgin Media One to watch live coverage of the 2021 Grand National. The channel will also provide a free live stream via the Virgin Media Player.

Grand National runners and riders 2021

Bristol De Mai (Daryl Jacob)

Chris’s Dream (Darragh O’Keeffe)

Yala Enki (Bryony Frost)

Ballyoptic (Sam Twiston-Davies)

Definitly Red (Henry Brooke)

Lake View Lad (Brian Hughes)

Burrows Saint (Patrick Mullins)

Magic Of Light (Robbie Power)

Acapella Bourgeois (Danny Mullins)

Talkischeap (Tom Cannon)

Anything Is Permitted (Sean Flanagan)

Anibale Fly (Denis O’Regan)

Mister Malarky (Jonjo O’Neill Jr)

Kimberlite Candy (Richie McLernon)

Any Second Now (Mark Walsh)

Balko Des Flos (Aidan Coleman)

Alpha Des Obeaux (Jody McGarvey)

OK Corral (Derek O’Connor)

Takingrisks (Sean Quinlan)

Shattered Love (Kevin Sexton)

Jett (Sam Waley-Cohen)

Lord Du Mesnil (Nick Scholfield)

Potters Corner (Jack Tudor)

Class Conti (Brian Hayes)

Milan Native (Jamie Codd)

Discorama (Bryan Cooper)

Old Red Lion (Conor O’Farrell)

Cloth Cap (Tom Scudamore)

Cabaret Queen (Sean O’Keeffe)

Minellacelebration (Ben Poste)

Canelo (Tom Bellamy)

The Long Mile (Luke Dempsey)

Give Me A Copper (Harry Cobden)

Farclas (Jack Kennedy)

Minella Times (Rachael Blackmore)

Sub Lieutenant (Tabitha Worsley)

Hogan’s Height (Gavin Sheehan)

Double Shuffle (Jonathan Burke)

Ami Desbois (Kielan Woods)

Blaklion (Harry Skelton)

Grand National facts

In February 1839, the appropriately-named Lottery became the first winner of the Grand Liverpool Steeplechase, which later became known as the Grand National. Horses had to jump a stone wall and cross a stretch of ploughed land.

It’s been over 40 years since Red Rum recorded the first of the three victories in the Grand National that earned him pride of place in the record books. He remains the only horse to have won the Grand National three times. The 2014 Grand National boasted a seven-figure prize fund for the first time.

The virtual Grand National has been run every year since 2017 and has raised over £3m for the NHS. This year’s virtual version of the famous race takes place at 12.45pm BST on Saturday. Over 600 million people tune in from all over the world to watch the Grand National on TV.

An estimated £300 million will be wagered on this year’s Grand National. But before you reach for your wallet, remember that, on average, just 60 per cent of the field completes the course.