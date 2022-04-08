Grand National 2022 Announced Runners, Riders and Entries – Complete List of Horse Races This Year

The country’s biggest horse racing event will kick off soon as thousands of racegoers make their entry for the first time since lockdown restrictions are lifted. Grand National will be broadcast live on ITV1 on Saturday, April 9 at 5.15 pm and will be watched by over 500 million people worldwide.

Entry Racecourse in Merseyside It has become one of the most famous horse racing tracks in the world since it was first formed in 1839. Last year’s winner Minella Times will be running another race to defend their Randox Grand National crown this year. It took nine years to make Rachel Blackmore the first female jockey to win the world’s greatest steeplechase, when she won a six and a half length.

