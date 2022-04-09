Grand National 2022: Bet365 down as people struggle to win

People are struggling to access betting website Bet365, it has been reported.

When ECHO tried to access Bet365 an error message popped up saying: “bet365 is currently unavailable. We should be back soon.” It was reported that the app is also facing problems which means people are unable to collect their winnings. DownDetector also reported that the website was shut down around 6 pm on Saturday.

One person said on Twitter: “@bet365 Trying to check my bets during the Nationals. Still can’t get in. What’s going on?”

Another Twitter user added: “Still can’t believe @bet365 has a login problem. Worst experience ever!” A third person also said: “@bet365 Shouldn’t you make an announcement? …