Grand National 2022 full results and which final places pay off the stakes either way

50-1 outside Noble Yates has won the 2022 Grand National.

Amateur rider Sam Wally-Cohen hit right out of the saddle with a win in his final race as the seven-year-old coached by Emmett Mullins held 15-2 favorite Annie Second Now to win 50-1. Speaking to ITV Racing, Valle-Cohen said: “It’s a dream. I couldn’t believe it. I have to say thank you to my father (Robert Valle-Cohen, owner), because this is my last ride. For unwavering faith and love.

“Over 23 years and never a crossword, never a dream. It’s been a love affair. For my wife, long-suffering, they’re not all good days, bad days in this sport. There’s a story, a fantasy. There’s a lot of love and gratitude. It’s like getting on the right horses and getting luck. You can’t…