Grand National 2022: Grand National runners, times, and prospects ahead of the race at Aintree Racecourse

Grand National 2022: Grand National runners, times, and prospects ahead of the race at Aintree Racecourse

This weekend the Grand National will return to the Aintree Racecourse near Liverpool. People from all over the country come to the race to place bets and enjoy a day on the field.

Even if you’re not visiting in person, you can still join in on the fun. Here’s how you can watch from home and a guide for all the runners competing in the Grand National 2022.

Sign up for our daily newspaper

I newspaper cut off noise

Grand National Times

Rachel Blackmore, who rides the Minella Times, clears the last fence to win the Randox Grand National Handicap Chase in 2021. Photo: Peter Powell/Pools via AP, FILE.

The Grand National will begin at 5.15 pm on Saturday, April 9. Coverage on ITV will begin at 2 pm, with the pre-race ‘Virtual Grand National’ starting just before 1 pm. Coverage…


Read Full News