Grand National 2022: Horse-by-Horse Guide

Saturday is the 174th running of the Grand National at Entry.

The Charlie Longson-trained snow leopard leads the betting but here we run across the field in order of weight assigned.

1) Minella Times (Henry de Bromhead) Rating (out of 10) 6, Weight 11th 10lbs

Last year made history for Rachel Blackmore, but she has only gone twice since then and has failed to score. It’s hard to watch him repeat.

2) Delta work (Gordon Elliot) 8th, 11th 9lbs

Defeating a double national hero at Cheltenham was hailed by The Connection as the new Tiger role. More than one Grade One winner could be a major player at his best and with a new lease of life.

3) Easy Land (Jonzo O’Neill) 3rd, 11th 8lbs

Beating Tiger Roll at Cheltenham was seen as a leading contender for the race…