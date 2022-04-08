Grand National 2022 Live Results: Entry Ladies Day Racecard, Runners, Tips, Images

Newsboy 1-2-3

3.30 Entry

1 Fakir D’Odairies

paint 2 dreams

3 Sivola Funamble

FAKIR D’OUDAIRES won this race 12 months ago with a pancake – and the follow-up is very much on the cards.

The seven-year-old, owned by JP McManus, an 11-length winner from Nuts Well in 2021, returned to the stint with a 15-length score in the Grade 2 Clonmel Oil Chase in November.

Kapgarde’s Joseph O’Brien-Saddled sons didn’t match that form when he finished fourth in the top-level John Durkan Memorial Punchtown Chase the following month from Allaho, 12 lengths away in Grade 2, home to Willie Mullins’ superstar chase. doing. Horse & Jockey Hotel Chase in Thurles in January.

With no allah in his way, Fakir d’Auderez started the 9-4 favorite for the Grade 1 Ascot chase 48 days ago.

scar…