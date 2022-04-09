Grand National 2022: Noble Yates wins entry race as jockey Sam Valle-Cohen creates history and retires

Grand National runners and riders confirmed

Following a few non-runners, here’s an updated list of Grand National runners and riders:

1 Minella Times (IRE) 9-11-10 161 JP McManus Henry de Bromhead (IRE) Rachel Blackmore

2 Delta Work (FR) 9-11-09 160 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliot (IRE) Jack Kennedy

3 School Boy Hours (IRE) 9-10-05 142 JP McManus Noel Meade (IRE) Sean Flanagan

4 Someone Else Now (IRE) 10-11-08 159 JP McManus Ted Walsh (IRE) Mark Walsh

5 Run Wild Fred (IRE) 8-11-08 158 Gigginstown House Stud Gordon Elliot (IRE) Davey Russell

6 LostinTranslations (IRE) 10-11-06 157 Taylor & O’Dwyer Colin Tizzard Harry Cobden

7 Brahma Bull (IRE) 11-11-06 157 Susanna Ricci Willie Mullins (IRE) Brian Hayes

8 Burroughs St (FR) 9-11-05 156 Susanna Ricci Willie Mullins (IRE) Paul Townend

9 Mt…