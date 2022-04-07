Grand National 2022: Pinstickers’ Guide to Entry Runners and Riders

date: Saturday, April 9 Venue: Entry Racecourse Time: 17:15 BST Coverage: Live commentary on BBC Radio 5 Live; Updates on the BBC Sport website and app

Runners, riders, trainers and form – all the important details you need to know for Saturday’s big race in Entry.

Note: Some colors/caps will change before Saturday. Odds correct at time of publication.

(racecard number, horse, trainer, jockey, recent form, age, weight carried [ie 11st 10lb is top weight], Form: F – fail, P – pull up, U – unseeded rider (note: approximate odds)

Decision: The form has been promoted and Lightning Surf You can take advantage by getting into the bottom of the field.

1 Lightning Surf 2 enjoy d’alene 3 freewheelin’ dialing 4 death duty

1. Minella Times

Trainer: Henry de Bromhead (IRE) jockeys: Rachel Blackmore

Form: 221-FP Age: 9