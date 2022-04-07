Grand National 2022 Runners and Riders: Complete List of Horses and Hurdles for the Entry Race

Grand National champion Minella Times weighs in as a confirmation of the full line-up for this year’s race.

Rachel Blackmore Mount, 14-1 to repeat with bookmakers, carries 11th 10lb. He would have to put up the best lifting performance to scoop the pot again as Red Rum scored 12th on his back in 1974.

After Court Maid and Caribbean Boy were knocked out, the well-backed Eclair Surf entered 40-runner territory for a last-minute £1million run with Fortescue. Earlier this week, Deise Aba, Blaklion and Poker Party also secured a spot through the return of three other horses.

gray horse snow Leopard, bidding to become the first horse to win since the colt, is one of the favourites. The Irish trainer, who won the previous title…