Grand National 2022: Why won’t jockey Sam Valle-Cohen receive any prize money?

The Grand National was won on Saturday by 50/1 Noble Yates, ridden by Sam Valle-Cohen.

It was the end of a story for Wally-Cohen on what was to be his final race in the saddle after announcing his retirement just two days before the entry. By winning the race, he became the first amateur jockey in 32 years to win. The last time was in 1990 when Marcus Armitage won over Mr. Frisk.

Rachel Blackmore, who last year became the first woman to win the race for a win over the Minella Times, came out to defend her title, but fell during the proceedings. Check out the full Grand National results here (with bets on the finishing places paying out each way).

“It certainly is now, I’m done,” said Walle-Cohen. “I always knew that when I had second thoughts about getting out of bed and …