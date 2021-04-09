Grand National betting special: Bet £10 Get £10 FREE BET with William Hill

THE Grand National gets underway at Aintree on Saturday.
And bookmakers William Hill are offering new customers a FREE £10 BET when you sign up as a new customer and place a tenner on the iconic race.
Simply register a new account and then deposit £10.
Place a £10 bet on the Grand National prior to the 5.15pm start on Saturday.
This qualifying bet could be 1 x £10 win bet, 2 x £5 win bets, 4 x £2.50 win bets, 2 x £5 each way bet, 10 x £1 each way bets – the value of a tenner.
Win or lose, William Hill will credit your account with a £10 FREE BET by midday on Sunday 11th April 2021.
That free bet can be used on racing, football or any sportsbook market but must be used before Thursday 15 April 2021.
Cloth Cap has been the favourite for the race since the turn of the year.
The Jonjo O’Neill-trained 9yo impressed in two victories at Newbury and Kelso respectively this season.
He bids to give owner Trevor Hemmings a record fourth win in the race and is the 9/2 favourite with William Hill to land the four and a quarter-mile event.
And jockey Tom Scudamore is confident of his chances.
He said: “It’s a lovely privileged position to be on the favourite for the Grand National.
“He’s been a tremendous ride who’s going from strength to strength and is a worthy favourite.
“It’s up to the bookmakers to decide what is a fair price and what isn’t but I’m hoping that come that Saturday evening, he’ll be looking like he was a massive price.”
Remember to gamble responsibly
A responsible gambler is someone who:
- Establishes time and monetary limits before playing
- Only gambles with money they can afford to lose
- Never chase their losses
- Doesn’t gamble if they’re upset, angry or depressed
- Gamcare – www.gamcare.org.uk
- Gamble Aware – www.begambleaware.org
