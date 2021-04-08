LATEST

Grand National betting special: Get Burrows Saint or Any Second Now at HUGE 33/1

THE Grand National is back on Saturday.

And bookmakers Novibet are celebrating by offering brand new customers two HUGE odds boosts with either Burrows Saint or Any Second Now both priced at a colossal 33/1!

NOVIBET: BURROWS SAINT 33/1 | ANY SECOND NOW 33/1*

How to claim..

Novibet Special

  • Visit the Novibet website using this link HERE*
  • Register a new account using the Promo Code GRANDNATIONAL and deposit a minimum of £10
  • Add either Burrows Saint or Any Second Now to your bet slip
  • Place a maximum £1 stake at the normal prices shown on the website
  • Remember, only the very first bet placed is taken in to consideration for this offer
  • If the bet is won, great, your winnings will be enhanced to the equivalent of 33/1 in cash and free bets!
  • The Free Bets are valid for 30 days
  • To claim this Novibet special – click HERE*

The Grand National returns after a one-year absence due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The final field of 40 horses will take on 16 fences around the gruelling 4m 2½f course at Aintree on Saturday at 5.15pm.

Cloth Cap is the current favourite at 4/1.

Next in the betting market is Willie Mullins’ Burrows Saint at 8/1 with Any Second Now close behind at 10/1.

But new Novibet customers can get more than triple those prices by taking advantage of their unique sign-up offer.

Simply register a new account with Novibet HERE*, deposit £10 using the Promo Code GRANDNATIONAL and place a £1 stake on either Burrows Saint or Any Second Now.

If you’re a winner, great, you’ll receive £33 in cash and free bets within 24 hours of the race finishing. Simple as that.

The promotion is valid until 17:15 UK Time on Saturday, April 10.

Alternatively you can get £20 in free bets by betting £30 here**.

Remember to gamble responsibly

A responsible gambler is someone who:

  • Establishes time and monetary limits before playing
  • Only gambles with money they can afford to lose
  • Never chase their losses
  • Doesn’t gamble if they’re upset, angry or depressed
  • Gamcare – www.gamcare.org.uk
  • Gamble Aware – www.begambleaware.org

*18+. UK new customers only. £10 minimum deposit using promo code GRANDNATIONAL. Qualifying bet must be made at normal odds. Max bet £1. Extra winnings paid as free bets and valid for 7 days, credited within 24 hours of settlement General Promotions Terms apply. T&Cs apply. 18+ Begambleaware.org

** 18+. UK new customers only. KYC verified. Max £20 free bet. Min £30 bet. Min odds 7/10 (1.7). Bonus Code: GRANDNATIONAL2021. Free Bets stake not returned. Certain markets/sports/payment methods restrictions apply. Qualifying bet must be made within 3 days. Free bet valid for 7 days. and General Promotions Terms apply. T&Cs apply. 18+ Begambleaware.org

Simon Jordan reveals he once bet £50,000 on a horse to win a million pounds at Ascot, and it finished 22nd out of 30!

