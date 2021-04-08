Grand National betting special: Get Burrows Saint or Any Second Now at HUGE 33/1

THE Grand National is back on Saturday.

And bookmakers Novibet are celebrating by offering brand new customers two HUGE odds boosts with either Burrows Saint or Any Second Now both priced at a colossal 33/1!

GETTY Novibet special: Get Burrows Saint or Any Second Now at boosted 33/1

NOVIBET: BURROWS SAINT 33/1 | ANY SECOND NOW 33/1*

Contents hide 1 How to claim.. 2 Remember to gamble responsibly How to claim.. Novibet Special Visit the Novibet website using this link HERE*

Register a new account using the Promo Code GRANDNATIONAL and deposit a minimum of £10

and deposit a minimum of £10 Add either Burrows Saint or Any Second Now to your bet slip

to your bet slip Place a maximum £1 stake at the normal prices shown on the website

Remember, only the very first bet placed is taken in to consideration for this offer

If the bet is won, great, your winnings will be enhanced to the equivalent of 33/1 in cash and free bets!

The Free Bets are valid for 30 days To claim this Novibet special – click HERE* Commercial content notice: Taking one of the bookmaker offers featured in this article may result in a payment to Miracle. 18+. T&Cs apply. Begambleaware.org

BET BONUS: FREE BETS AND SIGN UP OFFERS YOU CAN CLAIM TODAY

The Grand National returns after a one-year absence due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The final field of 40 horses will take on 16 fences around the gruelling 4m 2½f course at Aintree on Saturday at 5.15pm.

Cloth Cap is the current favourite at 4/1.

Next in the betting market is Willie Mullins’ Burrows Saint at 8/1 with Any Second Now close behind at 10/1.

But new Novibet customers can get more than triple those prices by taking advantage of their unique sign-up offer.

Simply register a new account with Novibet HERE*, deposit £10 using the Promo Code GRANDNATIONAL and place a £1 stake on either Burrows Saint or Any Second Now.

If you’re a winner, great, you’ll receive £33 in cash and free bets within 24 hours of the race finishing. Simple as that.

The promotion is valid until 17:15 UK Time on Saturday, April 10.

Alternatively you can get £20 in free bets by betting £30 here**.

BET BONUS Free bets and sign up offers: Betfair, Paddy Power, William Hill and more

MAJOR ODDS Betting offers: Dustin Johnson available at 66/1 to win The Masters 2021

BET BOOST Grand National free bets: Claim £100 in FREE BETS with Betfair special offer

BIG OFFERS Masters 2021: Get £140 in FREE BETS at Augusta this week

TOP SIX The Masters betting offers: Get 60/1 on Rory McIlroy to finish in the top six

ODDS BOOST Porto vs Chelsea betting offers: Back Blues at 9/1 to win Champions League clash







Remember to gamble responsibly

A responsible gambler is someone who:

Establishes time and monetary limits before playing

Only gambles with money they can afford to lose

Never chase their losses

Doesn’t gamble if they’re upset, angry or depressed

Gamcare – www.gamcare.org.uk

Gamble Aware – www.begambleaware.org

*18+. UK new customers only. £10 minimum deposit using promo code GRANDNATIONAL. Qualifying bet must be made at normal odds. Max bet £1. Extra winnings paid as free bets and valid for 7 days, credited within 24 hours of settlement General Promotions Terms apply. T&Cs apply. 18+ Begambleaware.org

** 18+. UK new customers only. KYC verified. Max £20 free bet. Min £30 bet. Min odds 7/10 (1.7). Bonus Code: GRANDNATIONAL2021. Free Bets stake not returned. Certain markets/sports/payment methods restrictions apply. Qualifying bet must be made within 3 days. Free bet valid for 7 days. and General Promotions Terms apply. T&Cs apply. 18+ Begambleaware.org