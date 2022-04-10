Coko Beach (right) and Two For Gold set a strong pace in the 2022 Grand National

Grand National: clair Cerf and Discorma die from injuries sustained at the entry, Elle est Belle suffers suspected heart attack. Racing News

Eclair Cerf and Discorma have died from injuries sustained at Saturday’s Grand National, while Elle est Belle died of a suspected heart attack earlier on the cards.

Entry’s 40-runner showpiece was a typically theatrical race, with Noble Yates coming home first of 15 who completed the four-and-a-half-mile journey, while five fell or were brought down.

Emma Lavelle’s Eclair Surf fell on the third fence, suffering a “traumatic head injury”, which required prolonged track treatment before the horse was transferred to the University of Liverpool for further evaluation.

Lavelle sadly confirmed on Sunday morning: “We are very sorry to report that, due to a head injury at yesterday’s Grand National, Eclair Surf…


Read Full News